ZonGym Deep Tissue Massage Gun | $36 | Amazon



Back when I had been running more regularly, I’d occasionally massage my legs before and after runs with one of those roller sticks or even just by rolling a golf ball or lacrosse ball across my thigh and calves. The golf ball especially creates an intense localized pressure great for getting out knots, but it can be a bit unwieldy to use. The massage guns will be the weapons used in the war on deep tissue pain. This one com es with ten interchangeable massage heads and has thirty adjustable speed levels. You can grab it from Amazon for just $36 and start getting rid of those awful knots.