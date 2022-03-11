M Kitchen World 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set | $16 | Amazon



A set of durable, multifunctional rubber scrapers is an essential tool in any home chef or baker’s arsenal. So why don’t you have one? I’ll help you out: The M Kitchen World 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set is down to $16 at Amazon, which saves you 20% on something you’ll use every day. This quad squad can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit without warping or melting and a re gentle on any type of cookware. Plus, you can throw them in the dishwasher when you’re done. Whether you’re flipping pancakes, scraping batter out of the bowl, or literally anything else, you’ll be reaching for these spatulas time and time again. Not to mention, black goes with everything.