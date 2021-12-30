Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 3-Pack | $181 | Amazon

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 3-Pack | $182 | Target

We (by which I mean The Mass Media) have been trying to tell you to fix your Wi-Fi with a mesh system for years now. It’s like adding extenders to your network, except instead of having multiple different network names—what we in the biz call an SSID—you get one SSID, and a stable, seamless connection throughout your home. Right now you can get an Eero 6 3-pack for $98 off at both Amazon and Target (the discount is the same, but Target adds that $0.99 to the end of the MSRP and the sale price — I put it here for those who have been burned by Amazon in the past).

Now, I genuinely don’t care if you get Eero or not. I like their routers, but I like other mesh routers just as much. For instance: the very good Ubiquiti AmpliFi routers that someone is almost certainly already jumping in the comments to tell us is better . They’re not necessarily wrong, depending on what you want from your network gear. It’s just that this is a great price for a 3-pack of mesh routers that would fix most of your woes, and if you just want something easy that you’ll never have to reset or change and that is secure and updates itself, Eero is one of—hey, I said one of—the best you can get, and it’s on sale right now.