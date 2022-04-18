Magical Flames | $17 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Whether you’ve got a fireplace or an outdoor fire pit, you might be looking for something to try and spice up the flames within . What if you could change the color of the fire with ease? Well, you can. Using these Magical Flames, all you have to do is chuck one of these packets into an open flame and then watch as the contents mess about with the color of the fire. It’s a nice little trick for little ones, or just to change things up. Just remember to clip the coupon to get the full saving.