Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder



Getting the best appliances at the best value for our kitchen is essential to good living. Amazon’s customers have great taste and always seem to discover what we all need. These small kitchen appliances are among their favorite and are top sellers for a very good reason.

How often have you needed a blender, but you didn’t feel like using a full-sized one? Or maybe you don’t have room for a full-sized one. Kiss those days goodbye with the Zulay Handheld Frother, just $16. This multi-purpose hand blender will put the finishing touches on your latte, cappuccino, macchiato, or hot chocolate. It’s small, easy to use, easy to clean, and includes multiple speeds to choose what works best for each result. It’s also sleek, compact, and powerful. Don’t think you’re a blender person? You will be soon enough.

Hamilton Beach makes great kitchen appliances, of which I have had many. What’s cool about this coffee grinder is that it’s a tad quieter than others on the market. So if you’re an early grinder, you’re less likely to disturb those who aren’t, pets included. You can grind up to nine tablespoons of beans (makes about twelve cups) at a time, and it’s easy to clean after. There is just an on/off button, and it’s compact enough to fit into even the snuggest of kitchens. This is a must for java lovers.

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is not only is it a pressure cooker, but it’s a sterilizer, slow cooker, yogurt maker, saute pan, rice cooker, and warmer. It’s super easy to clean with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and dishwasher-safe accessories. It’s one of the best appliances for meal prepping with a delayed start function that can be triggered up to 24 hours in advance.

The Black+Decker CM1160B-1 CM1160B can brew 12 cups with the push of a button. Its screen is easy to read, displaying the clock, brew time, and other programmable options. This machine even temporarily stops the flow of coffee so you can sneakily pour your first cup without making a mess. I mean, when you’re caffeine-deprived, who wants to wait? And, the carafe plat will keep your coffee warm for an hour after brewing is complete.

Air Fryers are still having a moment. If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less unhealthy, pick up one of the Cosori Airfryer. Air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep-frying without, well, all that oil. The result is crispy foods without the guilt. This Cosori model is a terrific alternative to the more expensive Ninja models. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot.

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously, I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal, and even for help when cleaning/sterilizing dishes. It’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan. Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option, like this Mueller Ultra Electric Kettle. This is sleek and produces the safest, freshest water.

Don’t let the health nuts tell you that you can only make kale smoothies in your blender. If you want to make salsa and guacamole, you can do it in a Magic Bullet Blender. This 11-piece set gives you everything you need to chop, mix, blend, whip, grind, and more. You even get a recipe guide if you get stuck or need a little inspiration. Create anything you can think of quickly and with little effort.

Every home needs a microwave. And Toshiba makes great products so of course, this microwave would be one of them. In sleek Black Stainless Steel let this powerhouse warm up any meal and take advantage of the pre-programmed sensor menu. The digital display is large and easy to read making it ideal for anyone in the family to operate.

Electric can openers make life so much better. This Kitchen Mama one is the best hands-free option and runs on just 4 AA batteries. It’s just two taps to open any can. The way this cut also leaves no sharp edges behind meaning it’s much safer than traditional openers. It’s ergonomically designed so anyone can use it.

I love hard-boiled eggs, but I’m also very lazy when it comes to cooking them. But mostly, I never get it right. I usually end up overcooking them. This Rapid Egg Cooker from Dash vows to give you the perfect eggs every time you make them. This cooker holds up to six eggs at a time. In addition to hard-boiled eggs, it creates soft boiled, poached, scrambled, and even comes with trays omelets. This little cooker is versatile since you can also steam veggies, dumplings, and even warms tortillas. Easy to use and easy to clean. Just pour the water and set the timer. This deal only covers the white color option.