Now, despite what a lot of talking heads on TV will tell you, making your coffee at home will not save you enough money for a down payment on a house. However, over time, it will give you some good spending cash. Would you rather have 30 PSLs from Starbucks or the hot sweater you've been eyeing at Zara?

When making the switch to coffee at home, you can do it in luxury. This De'Longhi Mgnifica Evo automatic espresso and coffee machine comes with an automatic milk frother and can really do it all. Latte macchiato? Yup. Cappucino? Uh-huh. Iced coffee? Sure can. Hot water? C'mon that's easy. Seven different recipes are all available with just one touch.

Right now, the De'Longhi Mgnifica Evo is on sale for 39% off. That brings the price down from $900 to just $550 for a limited time.

You can set yourself up with personalized settings with My Latte and have your favorite cup brewed to perfection every time.

This espresso machine has 13 grind settings to cover all of your bean varieties for optimal extraction. The unit is easy to clean as many parts are both removable and dishwasher safe.