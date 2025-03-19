Make The Most Of A 15% Discount On A $100 PlayStation Gift Card Today

One of our favorite kinds of deals is the one where you can get credit for something for less than it would normally cost. It’s a simple pleasure, but getting a little bit of extra money for your money is how we like to do things. Today we’re bringing you the chance to get a $100 PSN Gift Card for just $85 when you use promo code 100PSNUS at checkout. You heard that right, Eneba is offering $100 at the PlayStation Store for 15% off it’s usual price.

$100 PSN Gift Card | $85 | Code: 100PSNUS

You can use the $100 PSN credit to buy games, pay for microtransactions, or even pay for PlayStation Plus, making it a great way to save some money in the long-run, or as a great gift for the PS5 gamer in your life. That’s especially useful to use on the hottest PS5 games coming out this spring, like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (which our friends over at Kotaku have called “One of the best looking open world games ever”) and Doom: The Dark Ages. These deals don’t come around often, so make sure you act fast if you can afford it and want it.