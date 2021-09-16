Chivalry 2 ( Xbox) | $32 | Microsoft Store

This epic m ultiplayer medieval mayhem simulator is an absolute joy. Take part in full on castle sieges and enter into large chaotic battles where swords and pike are swinging around left and right. The best part is this is not a serious game in the slightest . Really. It’s just as fun to die as it is to kill. You have a dedicated battlecry button. Some of the best parts is just re spawning with your allies and all yelling as you storm back into battle. T he game knows what it is. It’s just fun. Pure unfiltered fun.