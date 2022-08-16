PC Transfer Kit Bundle feat. PCmover Professional, DiskImage, & SafeErase | $35 | StackSocial

Getting or building a new PC is exciting, but there’s a ton of stuff you need to take care of when migrating all your stuff over from your old one. For $35, the PC Transfer Kit Bundle at StackSocial will make that job way easier. Comes with three sets of software to help you out. PCmover Professional allows you to move programs, files, and settings to your new PC. DiskImage helps you protect against unforeseen data loss by making a backup of your apps, files, and settings. And lastly, SafeImage makes it simple to permanently erase your data on your old PC. You’ll have the peace of mind that no one can access any important personal data after you get rid of your old laptop while effortless having all that information now on your new one.