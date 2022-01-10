Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker | $80 | Amazon



Do you like your classic filtered coffee , but wish you could have it even faster? The good folks at Instant Pot heard you, and they’re here for you. The Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker is 20% off at Amazon, which brings the one-cup whiz down to just $80. This device includes a reusable pod that allows you to brew your favorite beans with the strength and speed of a Keurig-type device. (It’s compatible with regular K-Cups too.) If you’ve ever used something from Instant Pot, you’re probably surprised at how well it works—I myself can attest to this—so I’m inclined to believe the line that the Instant Solo offers a “ unique brewing process” that can “ extract more flavor, aroma and body from your favorite ground coffee” than just filtering it as usual. And if you’re lazy, you can just pop a pod in. No judgment! M ornings are hard for everyone.