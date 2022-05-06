Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet | $70 | Amazon

I just gave my three-year-old one of these Fire HD 8 Kids Tablets (in pink though, because it’s their favorite color) and it’s made a noticeable difference to myself and my partner as parents. We’re not lazy by any means, but we are busy, and sometimes it’s hard to stop a toddler from being all, well, toddler-y. While tablets can sometimes be frowned upon, they have some advantages over TV because they’re more interactive, they teach a kid how to use tech, play games (usually educational ones), and also grant a nice degree of independence . The Fire Kids tablets also come with a years subscription to Amazon Kids+, which means they’ll have plenty of safe things to explore , and you can control a lot of things using the parental interface too.