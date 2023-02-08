Make Movies Better With This Deal on Samsung’s Projector

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Freestyle | $700 | 13% Off | Samsung

Samsung’s Freestyle is a the next-gen projector you homebody cinephiles need to know about. ‘Cause at some point, a TV isn’t gonna cut it! The Freestyle lets you project movies anywhere—whether that’s your angled attic ceiling or a designated screen outside. This proj ector optimizes itself and autofocuses to fit your canvas—so less setup and more movies. Samsung’s running a deal right now where you can add a sound tower to the Freestyle and take up to $500 off the total combo. Together, that’s an affordable way to build a home theatre without carving out a designated room for it. Outside, in your living room, wherever: the Freestyle can do it all.