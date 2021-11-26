25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar | $50 | Macy’s

Beauty advent calendars are one of the best gifts you can give a makeup lover. They are a great way to discover new brands or fall in love with products you’ve wanted to try. Plus, they’re just fun to open each day. This set was made exclusively for Macy’s and is a steal for just $50. Valued at almost $300, Macy’s knew what they were doing when they curated this box . Even a few of my top recommendations made it in, like Tony Moly’s Plump-Kin Retinol Eye Cream, Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and Peter Thomas Roth’s Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer. This set also comes with a $10 coupon for your next beauty purchase at Macy’s. A sure winner this holiday season.