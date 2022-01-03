Up to 50% Off Lingerie | Macy’s
Is one of your goals for 2022 to spice up your pajama drawer? Good news: Macy’s has your back (also your front). I will not be apologizing for this joke. Anyway, there’s a sale on up to 50% off lingerie, and if you’re intimidated by the word “lingerie,” please know that it’s more of an everyday situation. And frankly ... not all that spicy. But that’s okay! They have cozy options like the Jenni Thermal Pajama Set, but also cute little things like the INC Lace & Chiffon Chemise Nightgown. There’s plenty of your classic underwear available, too, plus great deals on items like the Vanity Fair Smoothing Full-Figure Contour Bra (61% off!) to go with it. So maybe it’s not all three fire emojis, but at the very least, it’s a nice little top drawer refresh to kick off the New Year with.