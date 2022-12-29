Macy’s: their classic red logo connotes department store nostalgia, where everything you could ever want is set up in dazzling displays. Sweaters, home goods, luxury just within reach! These December bestsellers at Macy’s connote all of the above—except they’re online, so no trips to the store needed.
Fossil Men’s Leather Wallet | $55
One always needs a good wallet. This one has eight card slots and protects the RIFD chips from unwanted scanning. The leather exterior is super-durable too—it’ll last you a really long time.
Dior Capture Youth Plump Filler Age-Delay Plumping Serum | $95
Despite it’s lofty (and quite silly) name, this Dior serum is packed with hyaluronic acid made of fermented wheat and antioxidant iris extract—good ingredients to help your skin repair its barrier.
Diamond Halo Cluster Ring (1/4 ct. t.w.) in 10k Yellow, White or Rose Gold | $700
Someone’s taking “five golden rings” literally this December. This bestseller is a beautiful ring studded with diamonds and surrounded by yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. It’s just so pretty.
Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz. | $120
As a known perfume nerd, pink pepper is one of my favorite notes. It brightens and sharpens the other notes in a very fun way. Prada Black layers its pink pepper with “magnetic coumarin presence” and a heart of wild musk for a long-lasting, woody scent.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men’s Wool/Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat | $135 | 70% Off
A sport coat is a classic menswear staple. This wool-cashmere blend adds elevated texture to an outfit, and has classic details like a notched lapel and four-button sleeves.
Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic Ribbed Hat and Scarf Set | $95 | 30% Off
A matching hat and scarf in a wool-blend will make you feel stylish while still keeping you warm. Perhaps you’ve forgotten: scarves are essential in winter, and heat escapes from your head.
Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7L Electric Kettle | $100
A kettle for making your tea! A kettle for pourover coffee! A cordless kettle for keeping your kitchen sleek and neat! It heats fast and has a 1.7 liter capacity, so you can serve your guests warm drinks all winter long!
Charter Club Women’s 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater | $50 | 59% Off
This is a goes-with-anything type sweater to keep you lookin’ good all winter. It’s pill-resistant and made of yarn from Kashmir goats. Oooh. When you find something that fits you well, duplicates are always an option.