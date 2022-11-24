Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License (2-Pack) | $55 | 91% Off | StackSocial

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License (2-Pack) | $55 | 91% Off | StackSocial

Look, professional software is never a purchase anyone feels like making, but this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is an extra 20% off for just this week. This offer gets you two codes for Windows—one for you, one for a professional pal I suppose (a pal’fessional). Both codes include the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. This suite encompasses data, documents, and the whole nine yards for Windows PCs and Macs at home and at work. The absolute standard in office software: now a whopping 91% off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Windows 2-pack for $55 at StackSocial

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Mac 2-pack for $55 at StackSocial

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Erin O’Brien on 10/24/2022 and updated with new information on 10/26/2022, 11/02/2022, and on 11/23/2022.