Beard King Beard Bib | $14 | Amazon

I keep a beard about half the year, most years, and I know the desperate struggle of collecting all the hairs after trimming. Looks like Beard King may have solved this all the way back in a 2015 episode of Shark Tank with its Beard Bib—a sort of reverse cape that you wrap around your neck and affix to your bathroom mirror to catch all those beard clippings as you go for easy dumping later . I don’t know how you go about it, and I’m sure there’s an Art of Manliness guide on this subject, but my technique is far from flawless; it seems like there is always one more hair to clean up when I think I’ve finished. This falls firmly in the there-has-to-be-a-better-way category , and I wish I’d thought of it, but here I am writing on it, 5 days of stubble in and wondering if I should go ahead and grow a beard to justify adding this to my Amazon wish list . After all, it is getting cold outside...