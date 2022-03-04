Master Maison 15-Piece Supreme Series Knife Set | $141 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



You don’t have to have knife skills to have a knife block on your counter. You just have to want to look like someone who does. T he Master Maison 15-Piece Supreme Series Knife Set, which is down to $141 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page, is just what you need for that. Sleek, modern, and ergonomic, this professional-quality set says “I care about what’s in my kitchen,” whether or not that’s the message you’re trying to broadcast with it. The set includes a variety of knife essentials, plus all-purpose shears (my favorite thing in the world). Throw this block of pointy things on your counter and let people ooh and aah at how Invested In Your Things you must be.