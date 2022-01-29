Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Did you know that 24-karat gold is good for your skin, and not just because it looks nice? Gold has tons of antioxidants that can get absorbed through your skin when you use it as a treatment, like with these 24-karat under eye masks. These heavy duty (but disposable) masks are made to help with puffy, dark eye circles. With tea tree extract, collagen, gold, and hyaluronic acid, Dermora’s mask competes with the more expensive skin care options—and it’s 20% off today.