Look Cool With 30% Off Gap Men’s Jeans

If you have a student in your life, you know that across the country that school has just started – or is about to start real soon. They’ll need some new clothes to start off the year looking their best, especially jeans. Even if you don’t have as student in your life, you might be in desperate need of upgrading your wardrobe – or you have a man in your life that really needs to stop buying dad jeans. The Gap has come to your rescue: You can get a pair of The Gap’s Athletic Taper Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell for $48 or 30% off their normal retail piece of $60. Or you can get a pair of The Gap’s‘90s Loose Carpenter Jeans with Washwell for $55 or 30% off their normal retail price of $80.

Athletic Taper Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell | $48 | GAP



‘90s Loose Carpenter Jeans with Washwell | $55 | GAP

The ‘90s Loose Carpenter Jeans bring back memories of the ‘90s for those who lived through them. The jeans are relaxed through the hip and tight and feature a loose, straight leg with a 16.75” leg opening. They also sit below the waist in the exact effortless manner that you remember. The denim is rigid and made to wear all day – and to break in over time. The Athletic Taper Jeans in GapFlex are the best fit for those with an athletic build. They’re slim when you want it with extra room where you need it best: They’re cut to be roomier through the hip and thigh with a tapered leg opening. The GapFlex Medium Stretch are made for all-day flexibility and ease, so they feel lived-in and yet won’t stretch out. Both styles are made with The Gap’s water-saving Washwell program, which has saved millions of liters of water in the production of their jeans since 2016. Look cool, be environmentally sound – and save money. Sounds like a good deal to us!

