Lock n Lock Food Storage Bins 10-Piece Set | $11 | Macy’s



It’s tough to not just write the word “lock” like 40 times in this post. But alas, here we go. These locking food storage bins are perfect for keeping your leftovers in, storing snacks on the counter without drawing in mice, or whatever else you like to use storage containers for. We probably don’t need to sell you on the concept of storage bins, but in case you forgot: They’re wonderful, necessary, and usually quite expensive. The locking system keeps your food fresher longer, and it makes it easier to not constantly lose the lids. Enjoy this 10-piece set for $11 from Macy’s today.