Dewalt Digital Portable Power Station Jump Starter | $140 | Amazon

An absolute necessity that any driver on the road should keep in their car at all times is a jump starter. Rarely does it happen, but one day you might find yourself in a parking lot unable to start your car because you left a light on and it drained your battery. As a Virgo man, I’d sooner die before asking anyone for help. The thought of inconveniencing someone else going about their day for a mere minute sends chills down my spine. This is why I plan to avoid this situation entirely. With this Dewalt jump starter, I can now jump my own car thank you very much. This one even doubles as a power station so you can charge any electronic devices all on your own too. Right now Amazon has it for $40 off.