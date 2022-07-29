Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo Switch) | $48 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOXCHR

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo Switch) | $54 | Amazon

I’ll be honest, JRPGs are sort of my blindspot. To me, Xenoblade is just the series that the shirtless guy in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate comes from who carries the weird sword. Though, many of my friends have been over the moon when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got announced earlier this year. From what I can gather, the story revolves around six characters from two separate warring nations that must work together to fight an even greater threat. Seems like your classic “friendship and love prevails” type of storyline. I don’t know, maybe I’ll pick this one up and see what all the fuss is about. You can use the promo code GOXCHR over at SuperShop to get the game for just $48.

