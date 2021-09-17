Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (XBO/XSX) | $24 | Microsoft Store



Mortal Kombat 11 released over two years ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to RoboCop and John Rambo. You’ll also get the Aftermath DLC storyline.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, you can save 60% off the list price when you download the Xbox version.

This post was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 12/15/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/17/2021.