Amazon is offering a rare discount on Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth headphones, cutting the price by 35%. Normally priced at $429, they’re currently available for as low as $278, which amounts to a savings of about $150 for a limited time. For anyone considering a premium pair of noise-canceling headphones, this deal lowers the barrier to entry in a meaningful way.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra builds on Bose’s reputation for comfort and sound quality with several notable upgrades. Bluetooth 5.3 improves connection stability and range, while Snapdragon-powered processing helps deliver clearer, more detailed audio. Bose has also enhanced the physical design with extra padding along the ear cups and headband, making long listening sessions more comfortable.

A key addition is Immersive Audio, Bose’s spatialized sound mode designed to create a more lifelike listening experience. This joins the familiar Quiet Mode and Aware Mode. Quiet Mode uses active noise cancellation to block out distracting background sounds, while Aware Mode lets environmental noise filter through so you can stay attentive when needed.

Battery life is strong, offering up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge, or around 18 hours with Immersive Audio enabled. Fast charging adds convenience, delivering up to two and a half hours of listening from just 15 minutes plugged in.