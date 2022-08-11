Gathered below are some of the best speakers you can find in 2022 from soundbars to studio speakers to outdoor patio speakers. We’ve got something for everyone whether you’re a perfect pitch audiophile or one of those just looking for somethin g that works for the money they put toward it.

Need that one good Bluetooth speaker to throw in your bag with you wherever you go? The JBL Flip 6 is the best of the bunch. Waterproof, dustproof, and has 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. If you’re on a budget and looking for a suitable set of desktop speakers, I’m a big personal fan of the Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 desktop speakers. I built my PC for gaming and I knew I’d be using headphones for the most part while playing, but still needed something so covering my ears weren’t the only option when I was just pulling up a YouTube video or something. I have no complaint about the quality and they are sleek and minimalistic in design.

Best Outdoor Speaker

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $166 at Amazon

Best Portable Speaker



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $130 at Amazon

Best Floor-Standing Speaker

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $999 at Best Buy

Best Soundbar

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $890 at Amazon

Best Studio Quality Speaker

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $159 at Amazon

Best PC Gaming Speakers

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $600 at Amazon

Best Budget Desktop Speakers

Advertisement