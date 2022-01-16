The Legend of Zelda 2022 Calendar | $7 | Amazon

Watch out! 2022 has already begun, and you have no way to tell what day it is. Keep track of how many days are left until the moon falls with this Legend of Zelda-themed calendar, featuring stills and artwork from all your favorite Zelda titles. It’s a constant reminder that you’re the Hylian that everyone’s been looking for, and with the Master Sword in tow , you can save Zelda by the end of 2022. Hopefully earlier than that, though, because she’s been waiting for, like, a really long time. Take 50% off today.