Color Guardian Multi-Colored Remote Controlled Lights (2-Pack) | $32 | StackSocial



Advertisement

Looking for an easy way to decorate your home? The answer is colored lights. Pick up the Color Guardian Multi-Colored Remote Controlled Lights (2-Pack) for just $32 at StackSocial and transform your decor. These solar-powered lights offer 8 custom lighting modes with red, green, blue, orange, purple, turquoise, color flash, and fade modes as well as motion-detecting dim and bright light modes. They’ll automatically switch on at night, and can operate up to 8 hours via solar power. Most importantly, they make your home look awesome, like some sort of cool rainbow house. And that’s what you want, right? Oh, and don’t worry about the weather raining on your parade. No problems there. These lights are weather-resistant, rated IP44. So go ahead and place them as you will and enjoy them!