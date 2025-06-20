Level Up Your Workshop with ELEGOOs Black Friday and Cyber Monday Discounts

Looking to buy a new 3D printer? There's no better place to look right now than the ELEGOO Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale. There, you can save up to 53% on some of ELEGOO's most popular 3D printers, including the Centauri Carbon and the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K.

They're some of the best the brand offers, and you can get them at a great discount if you hurry and shop the sale. You'll be able to claim a couple of great 3D printers at much lower prices than usual. And that translates to more finished projects, so you can get more things done. It's a win-win situation.

If you want a fast, ready to roll 3D printer, the ELEGOO Centauri Carbon is a solid pick. It uses CoreXY motion to offer quick travel without shaking your projects around, and the build volume of 256 × 256 × 256mm gives you room for functional parts, cosplay add-ons, and much more. Plus, the Centauri Carbon makes it easy to move from idea to finished piece without having to make too many stops, which is what most people end up wanting from a 3D printer anyway. It's just $279.99 right now, down from its usual price of $299.99.

If you want a more detailed look, the ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is all about high resolution. It's built to capture tiny features on miniatures, display models, and prototypes, and it's designed for simple setup. That means you can expect impeccable detail and steady performance, even if you're new to resin printing. The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is really all about three things: clarity, speed, and easy monitoring. And the less time you spend troubleshooting, the more time you can spend creating. You can get the ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K at ELEGOO for $419.99, down from its usual price of $499.99. That’s a $80 discount, or 16% off.

Ready to grab your own 3D printer? Now's the time to lock in these prices.