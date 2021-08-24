Pursonic S520 Deluxe Sonic Toothbrush Set with 18 Attachment Heads| $35 | SideDeal | Use Code KINJAFS



Advertisement

Looking to up your oral hygiene game? Aren’t we all? You can do just that with the Pursonic S520 Deluxe Sonic Toothbrush Set with 18 Attachment Heads, now just $35 down from $90 at SideDeal. You get the toothbrush itself, which comes with three speeds: soft, high, and massage, as well as a two-minute timer with 30-second alerts to ensure you’re brushing as long as you should be. You also get 12 brush heads, which is enough to last three years if you swap out your brush heads four times a year — and that’s probably more than you’re doing now, because I certainly forget to change out my toothbrush and I’m using a cheapie. You also get 2 travel caps, 2 interdental brush heads, 2 tongue cleaners, and 2 floss holders. Throw the brush on its charging base when you’re done for the moment, then come back and enjoy a nice, high-powered brush. We predict a very happy trip to the dentist in your future, equipped with this bad boy.