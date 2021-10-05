JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones | $30 | Amazon



A good headset is an important part of any multiplayer gaming session. If you’re always hopping online to play with others, you probably already know this to be true. If you’re still looking for an affordable way to chat with your friends (and other teams), pick up a pair of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones for just $30 at Amazon. They’re compatible with Xbox, PS4, Switch, PC, and Mac, so no matter what you game on, you’re covered. They’re wired with a detachable boom microphone with echo cancellation tech, memory foam ear cushions, and everything you need to game in comfort while chatting it up with your crew. Plus, they’re just $30. You can’t go wrong there.