HEATD Dog Bed With Removable Heating Pad | $170 | StackSocial

HEATD is a company that is dedicated to making all pets feel as comfortable as possible. But if you have an older fur friend, you know keeping them comfy is a priority, especially if they ha ve arthritis or joint pain. HEATD’s tech brings this to your pets in the fastest and most efficient way, all with a cozy bed that’s 15% off.

Advertisement

There are three temperature settings depending on what the pupper requires, but it’s never hot enough to hurt them in any way. HEATD also made sure to add a timer to keep it all a little safer. This heat is delivered throughout the bed in an “M” shape to pinpoint where a good boy or girl might need a little extra soothing. It is all powered via a dual-port power bank that you can even charge your phone off of. And if you want a cooling option, flip the bed over and open up the velcro pouches and add an ice bag or two. It’s easy to wipe with a rag and is waterproof just in case there is an accident. You can put the cover only in the washer for convenience. Let it air dry, and you are good to go. Being a pet parent is a magical thing and giving your furry angels the best life is important. This bed is a great way to keep that promise to them.

This will ship for $3.

