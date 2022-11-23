Pet Toy Treat Feeder Robot | $17 | Amazon

When shopping for the holidays, don’ t forget about our four-legged friends. They might not understand the context around gift giving, but they sure will be happy with a new toy to chew on or chase. This little robot on wheels drops treats along its path. Help stimulate your cat or dog throughout the day. Getting them up and active can help relieve their anxiety and improve their intelligence. Let’s just hope they don’t get too intelligent to the point they realize you just keep all the treats in the cabinet next to the dishwasher. Get your furry friend their own pet feeder robot toy today for $17.