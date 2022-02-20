Universal Phone Lanyard Holder and Ring Grip | $9 | Amazon



Phones are getting bigger and bigger nowadays and it’s just not convenient to keep them in your pocket or small bag anymore during your daily travels and adventures. They can break and be very uncomfortable. This Gear Beast universal phone lanyard holder is the perfect tool for you and everyone you know. It safely, but aggressively hugs your phone and keeps it secure around your neck. Phones need hugs too. The 40" silicone neck strap is lightweight, comfortable to wear, but extra strong to hold onto those big phones. The 360-degree finger ring is not only great for having a good grip on your phone, but it also turns your phone into a modern version of brass knuckles. This contraption also holds your cards and I.D. Keep all of your necessities right on your neck. If you have one of that bigger phones you also treat yourself to a nice neck workout. Save 28% now.