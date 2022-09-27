Englander Air Mattress (Queen) | $112 | Amazon

Don’t relegate your guests t o the couch. They made the long trip out to you, the least you could do is g ive them a good night’s sleep. The microfiber of this double-high air mattress stays cool and comfortable throughout the night. It’s got a built-in air pump that can fully inflate the mattress in just 90 seconds. Then in the morning, it can deflate itself with just the push of a button. Right now, Amazon has the queen-sized air mattress for 14% off so go ahead and invite some friends to st ay over next weekend.