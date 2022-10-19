Halloween is mere days away, and you haven’t a costume. Perhaps, you’d greatly prefer to wear your normal, regular clothes instead of weird Sp*r*t H*llow**n fabrics. And I can’t blame you! It’s brutal out there. Amazon has a few good makeup kits for all ages, to give even your ordinary clothes a bit of a kick—from quick-apply wounds to professional-grade body paint.

Now this set’s name is a bit misleading. Sure, there are “zombie” elements—but it has scars, wounds, and even what looks like ... Spider-Man’s suit being revealed from beneath flesh. That’s cool. Anyway, this set applies similarly to a fake tattoo, and will last through a few Halloween parties.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $10 with Coupon at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 30% off Anker Phone Banks All the power.

These banks are adaptable, have wide compatibility, and hold charges for days. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

For the more ambitious makeup artists, this set has 36 colors including shimmer and glow-in-the-dark paints, and 10 brushes to create the perfect makeup looks . This set is good for kids and for sensitive skin—and can be used on other parts of the body, for a gooey-bloody or mystical-shimmery effect.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $29 with Coupon at Amazon

Advertisement

This palette has a few variations, but the UV glow kit, seen above, is the standout . Use this water-based face and body makeup to create surreal blacklight effects. Mehron is beloved by makeup artists for its smooth and bold application —so with a fine hand, this long-lasting makeup is sure to stun the Halloween party.