Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set | $20 | Macy’s



Leftovers are forever going to be a thing and those plastic containers are such a pain to keep dealing with. Not only do they look grimey and stink after a couple of uses, they warp and you have to fight to get the lids on. This Pyrex 12-piece storage set is perfect to store your food and easy to clean. The non-poirous glass does not stain or hold onto odors like plastic does. Mix, cook, and freeze in these containers without worry. These bad boys are microwave, dishwasher, and preheated oven safe. The plastic lids are BPA-free so you will not have to worry about chemicals passing through your food. Take $23 off today and make sure your storage containers last a liftime.