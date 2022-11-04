Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop Robot | $300 | Shark | Promo Code KINJA150

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop Robot Self-Empty XL | $500 | Shark | Promo Code KINJA200

It’s 2022. Why should any of us be stuck cleaning our own homes? We have the tech now that can do it for us. Shark has a 2-in-1 robot that does both vacuuming and mopping for you in one go. Schedule it to go at specific times during the day—maybe while you are out at work so you can come home to a nice, clean apartment or house. SharkNinja is running an exclusive promotion to save up to $200 on your own vacuum and mop robot.

Promo Code KINJA150

Advertisement

The Shark AI Ultra Robot 2-in-1 creates a map of your home so it can adapt to each room and optimize its path for complete home coverage and avoid objects along the way as it vacuums and mops. No spots will be missed and you’ll be left with a floor free of dust and debris. Right now, Shark you can even save $150 on the Shark AI Ultra Robot 2-in-1 when using the promo code KINJA150.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Shark

Promo Code KINJA200

G/O Media may get a commission Fandom friendly MobyFox Wear your fandom on your sleeve.

MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement

Want to save yourself even more trouble? The self-emptying model needs even less maintenance thanks to the XL HEPA self-empty base. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and crud and the HEPA filter ensures 99.97% of dust and allergens stay contained out of your home. It’s $200 off with the promo code KINJA200.