It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Entertainment

Learn to Play Quickly With This Smart Ukulele

With a 20% discount, you'll be singing about places over the rainbow in no time.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Learn your favorite songs on this smart iteration of the most whimsical four string instrument.
Learn your favorite songs on this smart iteration of the most whimsical four string instrument.
Screenshot: StackSocial

There doesn’t have to be a lockdown for you to pick up a new hobby. The Populele 2 is a smart, concert-sized ukulele featuring an LED fretboard that helps speed up the learning process. Right now you can save 20% on it over at StackSocial.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Populele 2 | $160 | StackSocial

The Populele 2 features a large selection of songs to learn from for both beginners and more advanced players. Connect to Bluetooth to use wireless devices with your new favorite instrument. Learn ukulele and have fun doing it with this great deal.

Advertisement
Entertainment