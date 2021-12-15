The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle | $40 | StackSocial

What’s up gamer? You’ve been playing games all your life, but have you ever considered making them? Unity is free to download, so why not poke around in it. You may really like it and could perhaps have a new career in front of you . The guy who made The Forgotten City was a lawyer for a decade who quit his job to pursue game development after his Skyrim mod took off. This could be your journey too. And to help you with it, you can learn a lot of what you need to know with this bundle of six courses for just $40. That’s a value of $970 reduced down to pocket change for a limited time.