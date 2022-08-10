The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle | $40 | StackSocial



There are a ton of resources out there to get started with learning to code. So many that it can be overwhelming. This all-in-one bundle at StackSocial is a great start that lays out the basics of a number of different programming languages and real-life applications. Whether it’s learning JavaScript and Python or learning to build a responsive site with HTML5, these 15 premium courses have you covered—and all for just $40. Personally, I would just skip over the NFT and crypto courses. Don’t waste your time. Still worth the value even without those ones.