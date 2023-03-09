Learn How to Code Video Games for $29

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Developing video games is no easy task. Fortunately, t he All-In-One Hardcore Unity Game Developer Bundle is here to walk you through it. The bundle features courses on making RPGs, engineering audio, and even mobile development. Bonus round? It also features a month-long subscription of Xbox Game Pass.

Unity Game Developer Bundle | $29 | StackSocial

The bundle features hours of courses and has an estimated value of over $1,600, but right now you can get it for just $29. For the price of an indie game, you can learn to make your own.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $29 on StackSocial