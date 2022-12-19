We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Last Minute Sales Event | Best Buy

Hanukah is already in full swing and we have Christmas coming up this weekend. It’s kinda late to do your holiday shopping, but it’s not too late. Best Buy has you set with some great last-minute deals to get gifts fast as soon as today. Some of these can be ready in even just an hour with curbside store pick-up.

This 11.6" laptop has you set with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. Right now you can save $130 off.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission Deal! 60% Off the First Four Months of Audible Premium Plus Kick back and unwind with an audiobook.

Unwind with 12 credits to spend on any audiobook, and free access to the Premium Plus selections, no credits needed. Subscribe at Amazon Advertisement

A number of HP and Samsung Windows laptops are all on sale, discounted for as high as $650 off like with the Samsung Galaxy B ook2 Pro 360—an Alexa-enabled touchscreen laptop.



G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Best Buy

Advertisement

Start gaming on the go with any of these gaming laptops from Lenovo or Asus. The Lenovo Ideapad comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass while also being $300 off.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Best Buy

Advertisement

Turn any TV into a smart TV with the help of a Roku device. Stream your favorite movies and shows form Hulu, Disney+, and more.



G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Best Buy

Advertisement

The flagship Samsung phone, the Galaxy S22, and all in its family are on sale. With qualified activation, you can save as much as $35 0.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Best Buy

Advertisement

Always drink at your prefered temperature from the first sip to the very last thanks to this smart mug’s built-in battery.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 at Best Buy

Advertisement

If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on this one because Best Buy has it for $5 0 off.

