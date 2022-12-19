Last Minute Sales Event | Best Buy
Hanukah is already in full swing and we have Christmas coming up this weekend. It’s kinda late to do your holiday shopping, but it’s not too late. Best Buy has you set with some great last-minute deals to get gifts fast as soon as today. Some of these can be ready in even just an hour with curbside store pick-up.
Asus 11.6" Laptop | $130 off
This 11.6" laptop has you set with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. Right now you can save $130 off.
Windows Laptops | Up to $650 off
A number of HP and Samsung Windows laptops are all on sale, discounted for as high as $650 off like with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360—an Alexa-enabled touchscreen laptop.
Gaming Laptops | Up to $400 off
Start gaming on the go with any of these gaming laptops from Lenovo or Asus. The Lenovo Ideapad comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass while also being $300 off.
Roku Streaming Devices | Up to 30% off
Turn any TV into a smart TV with the help of a Roku device. Stream your favorite movies and shows form Hulu, Disney+, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series | Up to $350 off
The flagship Samsung phone, the Galaxy S22, and all in its family are on sale. With qualified activation, you can save as much as $350.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug | $50 off
Always drink at your prefered temperature from the first sip to the very last thanks to this smart mug’s built-in battery.
Microsoft Xbox Series S | $50 off
If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on this one because Best Buy has it for $50 off.