Toloco Massage Gun | $70 | Amazon

Whether you’re an athlete with muscle pain and fatigue after a long, strenuous workout or an office worker whose back, neck, and shoulders are killing them after sitting for a long, strenuous workday, you need some proper relief. This Toloco massage gun comes with ten replaceable heads to optimize your relaxation depending on which muscle groups are experiencing pain. You’ll be promoting blood circulation, relieving lactic acid bu ild-up, and soothing your mind with a deep tissue massage. And you can do it for just $70 thanks to Prime Day.