It’s incredibly easy for your computer desk to get cluttered up with tangled cables and accessories. Even if you use a laptop at your desk, today’s notebooks are often so limited on ports that power users are forced to plug in a hub to meet their needs. Especially for those working from home, you probably find yourself putting function over form, and the mess can be annoying.



Here’s a better solution: LanQ’s PCDock Pro, launching with a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on March 1, is an all-in-one monitor stand and USB port hub that’s decked out in controllable LED lighting for that gamer style. And that’s not all. The list of perks is staggering, including a wireless charging pad for phones, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth hub, dual-band Wi-Fi booster, and more.

Measuring just over 23” wide, the LanQ PCDock Pro provides a large top surface for holding your PC monitor or laptop, plus it sits more than 3” above your desk to help keep your eyes from staring down all the time. Also on the top is the wireless charging pad, which provides a charge of up to 15 watts for compatible phones. It works with Android phones and iPhones alike, so you don’t have to reach for another cable to top up your phone while you’re working.

Beneath the surface are the LED lighting strips, which you can use the included remote to control. Whether you want pulsing rainbow vibes, a steady single-color glow, or some other combination of lights and movement, you can find the exact look you want. That space beneath the surface is also useful for stashing your keyboard, mouse, and other accessories when you’re not working, saving a bit of vital desk surface space for other tasks.

The LanQ PCDock Pro plugs into your PC via a single USB port, and then you can tap into the four USB ports on the right side of the stand: two USB-A 3.2 ports and a pair of USB-C 3.2 ports. There’s also a small circular imprint just beneath the wireless charging pad: It’s a fingerprint sensor, which you can use with Windows Hello to unlock your PC with ease. You can even set up multiple users, as well as use Windows Hello’s dynamic lock feature to automatically lock the PC when you walk away with a paired smartphone, for example.

And that’s not all. The LanQ PCDock Pro also has unseen benefits such as a built-in high-performance Bluetooth module for pairing up to 10 devices, plus it has a dual-band Wi-Fi booster and Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities for sharing your connection with phones, tablets, and more.



If you see your PC desk as your battle-station, this is one key upgrade that brings not only aesthetic benefits but also several key functional advantages. It’s an easy way to help organize your PC setup, whether it’s a work PC or gaming rig, cutting down on clutter while lifting up your display to avoid neck strain, plus the addition of USB ports, a fingerprint sensor, wireless phone charging, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth benefits are super handy. And who doesn’t need more sick LED lighting around their PC?

LanQ will also offer a much wider PCDock Pro Max unit (seen above) with additional space for ultrawide or dual-monitor setups, as well as a standard PCDock that keeps the fingerprint sensor, ports, and other advantages within a compact package that sits alongside your PC. If you can already imagine a place for the LanQ PCDock Pro on your desk, then you’ll be able to secure your own unit once the Kickstarter launches on March 1.

