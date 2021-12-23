Midnight 07 Perfume | Lake & Skye

Perfume is such a key staple in any bathroom cabinet, I often feel like I’m missing part of my outfit if I don’t spritz my favorite scent on before leaving the house. It’s also extremely personal and steeped in particular preferences. Me, I like all of them. I even like a few colognes.

While I’d heard of Lake & Skye prior to testing it myself, I never had the opportunity to familiarize myself with its fragrances until now. I was fortunate to receive a bottle of its new Midnight 07, and I haven’t stopped wearing it since.



Upon the first whiff, it was giving me Chloé, a little Dior, and maybe a hint of Gucci. It’s subtle and feminine, combining a few different scents that somehow really work together: floral, green, fruity, and herbaceous.

Lake & Skye arrived at the name Midnight 07 for the seven ingredients it blended to concoct it. The yuzu and fig will pop up first as top notes, then rose and patchouli in the middle, followed by vanilla as the base. This is the one that lingers and stays with you.

I’m a bit of perfume snob, and I was impressed with how Midnight 07 unfolded and stayed with me throughout the day, especially in my hair. Yes, I spray perfume in my hair. This delicate fragrance doesn’t overpower and will have everyone asking, “What are you wearing?”

Remember that perfume is chemistry and what smells great on me might not work on you. Sampling is always a good idea as we all have different tastes.