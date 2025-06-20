Laifen’s Fall Hair Dryer Sale Slices Up to 25% Off While Stacking an Extra 10%

If you're thinking about getting a Laifen high-speed dryer as a cheaper option than a Dyson, now's the time! Starting October 8 at 10 a.m. EST and running through October 12, Laifen is having a big sale on their website and Amazon. Plus, if you enter the code INVENTORY at checkout on Laifen.com, you'll get an extra 10% off. Depending on which one you want, you could save up to 25%, which means some dryers will be as much as $50 cheaper than usual.

The best deal is on the Swift bundle (25% off), which comes with a special thingy for making curls. Laifen's motor spins super fast – about the same as those fancy brands. The sale knocks 25% off the price, and then you can knock off even more with the code. If you have thin hair and don't like using a lot of heat, the Swift has a smart sensor that checks the temperature of the air 50 times a second. It keeps the heat at a safe level, but it can still dry your hair fast.

If you just want something simple, check out the SE model (20% off). It doesn't have all the fancy stuff, but it still has the good motor, tech, and heat settings. The SE is 20% off during the sale, and with the code, it's cheaper than some of those basic dryers you find at the store. Laifen also has the Swift Special (15% off), which comes with different parts for smoothing and styling your hair. Even though it's only 15% off, you can still save a good amount with the extra code.

If you'd rather use an Amazon gift card, they're having the same sale there. Just remember, the extra 10% off code only works on Laifen's website. Both places offer free shipping, and Laifen's two-year promise covers the motor and other important bits.