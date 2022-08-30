Wayfair Sealy Mattress Sale | Up to $400 Off | Wayfair



Labor Day mattress sales are upon us, and Wayfair is getting in on the celebration. Take up to $400 off Sealy mattresses — yeah, the mattress sale brand—and sleep soundly knowing you got one for a heck of a price. Sealy’s signature memory foam mattress is 59% off, just $489 for a Queen size. The lumbar- supportive Sealy Posturepedic Innerspring is included too, $950 for a Queen . You’ll find pillows and mattress toppers included in the Labor Day sales too—just in case you’re looking for a small upgrade, not a b ig one. Take this moment to meditate on how your bedding can better support you —but don’t wait too long, the sale ends just after Labor Day.