Kyvol Cybovac D6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $149 | Meh | Use Code KINJAFS



Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at Walmart, save 44% on the Kyvol Cybovac D6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

There are multiple cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum/mop and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you have a warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.