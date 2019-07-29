Photo: Pablo Ortega

A bidet is not a strange object to a native European. When you’re born and raised on the old continent, you are used to seeing those weird-looking white things in the bathroom, and when you’re young you don’t really know what they’re for until you eventually and inevitably find out.



I’d never used a bidet in my entire life and didn’t see the benefit of one until I traveled to Hawaii a few years ago and couldn’t escape from them no matter what. They were literally everywhere. And that’s when I finally dared to use one. If they were in the fanciest hotels I’d ever stayed in, I figured I owed it to myself to try them. Ever since that day, I have been wanting to add one to my bathroom and I finally found the perfect model for me.

Features Your Electric Bidet Should Have

Toto is the most well-known electric bidet brand out there, but its highest end models can push $1,000. I managed to find a (slightly) more budget-friendly alternative that met all my requirements: the Kohler BH93-N0 Novita.

These are some of the specs you should consider when buying an electric bidet, all of which are present on my Kohler:

Seat warmer : Maybe not a nice feature to use in the middle of a heat wave, but definitely nice to have on cold days. The Kohler electric bidet can maintain your ideal temperature so when you sit on the toilet, the seat is already warm and ready for you. You can turn on the Power Saving mode any time to save energy if that’s a concern.

: Maybe not a nice feature to use in the middle of a heat wave, but definitely nice to have on cold days. The Kohler electric bidet can maintain your ideal temperature so when you sit on the toilet, the seat is already warm and ready for you. You can turn on the Power Saving mode any time to save energy if that’s a concern. Auto seat cover : The lid(s) will lift automatically and welcome you when you enter the bathroom. The bidet is equipped with a sensor that streamlines the movement of the lid. I usually keep this mode off—I have a small bathroom and the lid keeps opening all the time when I enter the bathroom, but it’s still a really cool feature to impress your guests. Once you leave the bathroom, the lid will close after a few minutes. If you hear a weird noise when you are taking a shower, no worries, it should be the lid closing by itself.

: The lid(s) will lift automatically and welcome you when you enter the bathroom. The bidet is equipped with a sensor that streamlines the movement of the lid. I usually keep this mode off—I have a small bathroom and the lid keeps opening all the time when I enter the bathroom, but it’s still a really cool feature to impress your guests. Once you leave the bathroom, the lid will close after a few minutes. If you hear a weird noise when you are taking a shower, no worries, it should be the lid closing by itself. LED light : No more sleep-killing overhead lights when you go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. Plus, it just looks awesome.

: No more sleep-killing overhead lights when you go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. Plus, it just looks awesome. Multiple cleaning modes : Once you’re finished doing your business, you have a bunch of butt-cleaning modes to choose from: turbo cleaning (a faster and more powerful option), cleansing and oscillating cleansing, and bidet and oscillating bidet.

: Once you’re finished doing your business, you have a bunch of butt-cleaning modes to choose from: turbo cleaning (a faster and more powerful option), cleansing and oscillating cleansing, and bidet and oscillating bidet. Dryer : This is fantastic, but I recommend using only for a few seconds before it gets too hot. The dryer in the Kohler model is not that powerful but it does the job.

: This is fantastic, but I recommend using only for a few seconds before it gets too hot. The dryer in the Kohler model is not that powerful but it does the job. Deodorization: It automatically turns on when you get off the toilet, but you can also trigger it by pressing a button. It definitely comes in handy when you have roommates.

One of the best features of the Novita is its control remote, which you can easily place right next to the toilet. Just use the included adhesive to place it on the wall. Since not everyone enjoys the same temperature and pressure of water on their undercarriage, it’s great that you can dial in your settings quickly and easily.

Add An Electric Bidet To Your Life!

The benefits of adding an electric bidet are numerous, but let’s start with the most obvious: it’s the most comfortable commodity you’ll add to your bathroom and daily routine. Replacing your old lid with the electric bidet’s lid is an easy process that shouldn’t take you more than 45 minutes. The installation is intuitive, and once you sit down in your brand new electric seat, you’ll be fighting with your significant other (or roommate) over the throne.

It also doesn’t take a Jolie Kerr-level cleaning genius to intuit that water cleans much better than dry paper (and causes less damage to boot). It’s also more hygienic since it reduces the spread of bacteria. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that they are really fun to use. Now you’ll be even more motivated to go to the bathroom.

Get an electric bidet. It will change your life!

PS. - Make sure you don’t share the benefits of your toilet with your guests—there’s a good chance they won’t want to leave your bathroom. Warn them that if they press one of the buttons by accident, they might get splashed in the face (this happened to one of my friends who didn’t know what she was dealing with).